Electric bike share scheme launched in Plymouth
- Published
A fleet of more than 100 electric bikes have become available to hire in Plymouth.
Beryl Bikes, the company behind the project, said within a year there would be 510 e-bikes in the city.
The bike share scheme has launched with 120 e-bikes and 29 parking bays, which will extend to just under 100 bays within 12 months.
It is part of a government-backed initiative to get more people to use low carbon travel options.
There are similar projects in Falmouth, Penzance and Norwich.
Emily Brooke, Beryl Bikes founder, said the company wanted to make cities cleaner, healthier and better places to live in and believed bikes have "much to offer as part of a green, sustainable transport system".
The company claims to be the UK's leading micromobility provider, with more than 300,000 people using its bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters and cargo bikes.
Kate Palmer, the South West scheme lead, said it was cost effective, kept people active, helped improve the environment and was convenient.
To hire a bike or e-scooter a user needs to download an app used to find bikes in designated Beryl bays and to unlock them.
There is a £1 unlock fee for the pay as you ride option which costs 15p a minute.
For multiple journeys the price stays the same, but the company offers bundles with no unlocking fee, ranging from £15 for 100 minutes to £60 for 400 minutes.
The company said the batteries on the electric bikes would last for about 50-60km (30-37 miles) and are changed by staff when they reach 10%.
The company is named after Beryl Burton, a pioneering English cyclist who won seven world titles and set numerous records during the 1960s.
