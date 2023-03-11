Teignmouth: Former postman walking miles for Christmas meals
- Published
A man with mobility difficulties is walking a mile every day in March to raise money for people to have a free Christmas lunch.
Eric Crocker, 88, has signed up to the challenge using a mobility walker, raising money for the Alice Cross Centre in Teignmouth, Devon.
The centre offers meals to vulnerable residents, including Christmas dinner.
Mr Crocker, a former postman, was inspired after attending Christmas lunch at the centre last year.
He takes on his daily challenge by walking around his home town of Teignmouth and along the seafront.
His original target was £200, but he has already raised more than £500.
Jackie O'Brien who runs the Alice Cross centre said: "He is smashing it. We are so proud of him. He is really inspiring all of us to get out there and do our walking every day.
"It's just been an honour to have Eric as our Captain Tom."
Services provided by the centre include a meal delivery service and a warm space community café offering hot food and drinks for free.
Last year it provided 74 people with lunch on Christmas day, including Mr Crocker.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.