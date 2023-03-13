Devon suicide bereavement group wins police charity for 2023
- Published
An Exmouth-based support service for people affected by suicide has been chosen as Devon and Cornwall Police's charity of the year.
Staff and officers voted for Pete's Dragons to receive funding from the Chief Constables Foundation for 2023.
The foundation supports community groups, projects and charities that members of the force are involved with.
Zoe Partridge from Pete's Dragons said it provided support tailored to someone's needs.
"Family, friends, children, emergency service workers and those first on scene; we support anyone affected by suicide, for as long as they need support," she said.
Debbie Hollinson is a Police Community Support Officer in Plymouth.
Her 17-year-old daughter Darcey took her own life in 2021, and she said Pete's Dragons helped her family and friends navigate their pain.
She said: "Pete's Dragons were there to basically hold our hands and listen to how we felt, and reassure us that how we were feeling was a perfectly natural reaction... it's been invaluable."
- If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story help and support is available via theBBC Action Line
