Death of Ukrainian refugee 'not suspicious'
- Published
The death of Ukrainian refugee living in Devon was "not suspicious", police have said.
Albina Yevko, 14 was found unconscious on a Dawlish beach after she went missing on Saturday, sparking a search operation.
She was airlifted to hospital, but later died.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had trawled CCTV, reviewed Miss Yevko's phone and a forensic post-mortem examination had been carried out.
Det Insp Becky Davies added: "Investigative officers can confirm that there was no third party involvement and that the death of Albina Yevko is not suspicious.
"We have informed Albina's next of kin of our findings and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time."
She said a file would be submitted to the coroner ahead of an inquest.
In an earlier tribute, her mother Inna Yevko said the family was "devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.