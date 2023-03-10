Exeter stabbing: Teenager Brian Jewell denies murder
- Published
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering an Exeter man who was stabbed outside a row of shops in the city.
Brian Jewell, 19, of no fixed address, appeared via video link at Exeter Crown Court.
He is accused of murdering 45-year-old Stephen Cook in Sidwell Street on 28 January.
Judge Robert Linford adjourned the case for trial at Exeter in front of High Court Judge Mrs Justice Cutts on 24 July and remanded Mr Jewell in custody.
The prosecution said it would serve more evidence to the defence soon, including a post mortem examination report.
Two other people who were arrested over the incident were released without charge.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.