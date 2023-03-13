Plea to drivers after Dartmoor pony deaths spike
- Published
There are concerns for animals on Dartmoor after a rise in the number of ponies being hit by cars.
Seven ponies were killed in February, according to Dartmoor's Livestock Protection Officer Karla McKechnie.
Ms McKechnie said animals being hit on the roads was a "massive problem" on Dartmoor and she urged any drivers to report collision incidents.
Devon and Cornwall Police is upping speed enforcement in response, head of road safety Adrian Leisk said.
Ms McKechnie said: "We've got a massive problem on Dartmoor, especially at the moment.
"We had seven ponies hit only last month and we just had another one reported to us which was stood not far from the road with a broken back leg.
"It's a really big problem but what we're really trying to urge is that people get help to that animal, not to leave it there suffering.
"So, even if you've hit an animal, and you think it may be OK, please call it in. Let somebody come out and check for themselves."
Head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police Adrian Leisk said there was disparity between the number of deaths being reported by livestock owners on the moors and the number of collisions involving animals being reported by drivers.
He said: "We're seeing a difference between the statistics that are being reported from livestock owners and the statistics being reported to the police so there's under-reporting.
"People are being involved in collisions with animals and not reporting it to the police and they must do so - it's a lawful requirement."
Mr Leisk said police were increasing speed enforcement on Dartmoor in an attempt to clamp down on speeding.
"We'll be deploying officers this year using motorbikes, cars and our traditional vans.
"They'll be wearing a jacket such as mine but they'll be operating from tripods from the roadside so... people need to be more vigilant," he said.
Dartmoor pony keeper Verity Nicholls said it was "heart-breaking" when animals had to be put down after being hit by cars on the moors.
She said: "When you've bred a beautiful, pedigree Dartmoor pony, which should be out here on the moors, and to find that somebody's hit it and not reported it - that's really sad."