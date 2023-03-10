Plymouth shootings: Major reform of gun laws needed, coroner warns
"Root and branch reform" of firearms legislation is needed after a mass shooting in Plymouth, a coroner has said.
In a preventing future deaths report, coroner Ian Arrow said the legislation was "at odds with public safety".
An inquest which ended in February found "catastrophic failure" at Devon and Cornwall Police.
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally held shotgun to kill his mother and four others before killing himself.
Maxine Davison, Sophie and Lee Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington were killed in the August 2021 shootings.