Plymouth shootings: Major reform of gun laws needed - coroner
- Published
"Root and branch reform" of firearms legislation is needed after a mass shooting in Plymouth, a coroner has said.
In a preventing future deaths report, coroner Ian Arrow said current gun laws were "at odds with public safety".
An inquest, which ended in February, found "catastrophic failure" at Devon and Cornwall Police.
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother and four others before killing himself.
Maxine Davison, 51, Lee Martyn, 43, his daughter Sophie, three, Kate Shepherd, 66, and Stephen Washington, 59, were killed in the August 2021 shootings.
Mr Arrow, the senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, said there had been a "serious failure at a national level" to implement recommendations after the Dunblane massacre in 1996.
He said he was concerned "weapons may remain in the hands of individuals who pose a risk to the public" in other police force areas.
'Abject failure'
He asked all chief constables in England and Wales to consider a further review of all gun licences approved over the past five years.
The coroner said there had been an "abject failure" to adequately train police officers and staff involved in firearms and shotgun licensing decisions over nearly three decades.
He cited numerous recommendations to the Home Office between 1996 and 2019 regarding a lack of formal training that were not followed through.
"If any lessons had been learned in the aftermath of earlier tragedies, they have been forgotten and that learning had been lost," he said.
He added: "Over the past 27 years, there has been an abject failure to ensure that nationally accredited training of firearms licensing staff has been developed and its currency maintained."