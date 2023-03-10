Plymouth double-decker bus police catch 12 drivers using phones
- Published
Police have used a double-decker bus to catch drivers using mobile phones in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers spotted 12 offenders in four hours from their vantage point during Operation Decker on 23 February.
They also seized three vehicles, arrested one driver for drug driving and detected other offences.
The operation was aimed at tackling distracted drivers, one of the Fatal Five causes of road collisions.
The three vehicles were seized for having no insurance, the force said.
Road casualty reduction officer Charlie Oliver, who organised it, urged drivers to put their phones out of reach and warned that police would be "relentless" in detecting offenders.
"You may think that checking a quick message or scrolling through a music playlist on your phone is harmless," he said.
"But it only takes a split second of distraction to cause a major collision which could harm you, your passengers and others on the road."
Police said it was now illegal to touch a mobile screen to scroll a music playlist, browse the internet, take a photograph or play a mobile game.
Those caught doing so face a £200 fine and six penalty points, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.