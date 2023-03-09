Plans to protect Sidmouth coast from rockfalls and erosions agreed
- Published
Plans to protect the coast in Sidmouth from rockfalls and erosions has been agreed.
A council advisory group has agreed to a plan that would see a number of changes made to the area.
The scheme includes constructing a breakwater, improving the slipway and a beach ramp to be built.
East Devon District Councillor Geoff Jung, chairman of the advisory group, said it is an "important and critical project".
The plans also include a beach recharge, a process where beach levels will be increased using similar material dredged from offshore.
There will also be a 120m (400ft) "super groyne", which is a hydraulic structure that disrupts or diverts water.
It is hoped the scheme will lead to 113 residential and 70 commercial properties being better protected from increased flood and erosion risk.
There remains an estimated funding gap of £1.75m which is being underwritten by the council to enable the project to progress these important works without delay.
Mr Jung said: "I am really pleased that the group has supported the recommendation to move onto the next stage for this important and critical project.
"With the funding complexities, Covid lockdowns, escalating material costs and now the dramatic fuel costs rise, we are now finally providing Sidmouth and east beach the protection they vitally need."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk