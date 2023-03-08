Torbay Council consultation seeks views on coastline protection
Overfishing, anti-social behaviour and littering in two South Devon coastal areas are up for public debate.
Torbay Council said a public consultation would look at how to address key issues reported to it.
The consultation will explore whether a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) should be renewed at Hope's Nose, and extended to Berry Head.
It could enforce restrictions on camping, taking rocks and a limit on fishing for more than 20 mackerel.
Anti-social behaviour and littering could also be prevented, the council said.
These were issues that had been raised by residents, businesses, police and the Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust, the council said.
Cabinet member Christine Carter said public feedback was "essential" in shaping any final order, which could "maintain the area's natural beauty and promote responsible behaviour".