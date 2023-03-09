Plymouth Central Park street lamps installed to make people feel safer
Twenty street lamps have been installed in a Plymouth park in a bid to make people feel safer and encourage more use of the area, councillors have said.
The lights have been put along paths through Central Park from Outland Road towards Barn Park.
The project cost £117,000, with £95,000 coming from the government's Active Travel Fund.
Plymouth City Council said there was now a well-lit route east to west and north to south for park users.
Councillor Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport, said: "Central Park is hugely popular and we want people to feel safe.
"We hope these lights will encourage more people to walk or cycle across the park."
Councillor Rebecca Smith, chair of Plymouth's Violence Against Women and Girls Commission, said members "were very keen to ensure this popular park was better lit to help people feel safer".