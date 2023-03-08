Snow in north and east Devon as weather warning remains
- Published
Snow falls have been reported across parts of Devon.
Falls have been reported in Mullacott and Blackmore Gate in the north and east Dartmoor and Tiverton in the east.
Devon County Council roads bosses said falls were not "causing any major concerns", but drivers had been told to take care on the roads.
A Met Office yellow weather warning in place for both Devon and Cornwall has been cut back to just cover north east Devon until 07:00 GMT on Thursday.
Two schools in Devon were temporarily closed on Wednesday morning, with hopes to open them at 10:00, the county council said.
The authority also said on social media motorists should check for the latest updates on road conditions and "never assume a road has been gritted", and that "on higher ground there has been sleet/snow reported".
Andy Cole, manager of the county council's Highways Control Room, told BBC Radio Devon: "If you were to draw a line from the North Devon Link Road from Tiverton and sort of up to North Devon, it's everything to the north of that [that has seen snow]... over Exmoor, the Blackdown Hills and into east Devon.
"[But] we're not seeing any levels of snow that could cause any major concerns."
