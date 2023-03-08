Plymouth shooting coroner Ian Arrow is to retire
The coroner in Devon who headed the recent inquests into the victims of the 2021 Plymouth shooting is to retire.
Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon is standing down on 31 March, local councils have said.
The former solicitor said it had been a "been an honour and privilege" to carry out the role after first being appointed a coroner in Devon in 2003.
Exeter coroner Philip Spinney is to become the acting senior coroner.
Mr Arrow was first a deputy coroner before becoming coroner for Torbay and South Devon in 2003.
He was also an assistant coroner for Cornwall and for Exeter and Greater Devon, deputy coroner in Plymouth and the coroner for the Isles of Scilly, before several positions were merged and he took on his latest appointment in 2016.
Mr Arrow was also the president of the Coroner's Society of England and Wales from 2019-2021.
He said: "It has been an honour and privilege to have been the senior coroner for the coroner's jurisdiction of Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon."
Andy Ralphs, from Plymouth City Council, said Mr Arrow had provided a "dedicated service", where his "professionalism and dedication has been first rate".
Matthew Fairclough-Kay, of Torbay Council, said: "We thank him for his long, professional and dedicated service, and we all wish him the very best for the future."
