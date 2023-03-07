Met Office forecasts snow and ice in Devon and Cornwall
Warnings of snow and ice have been extended to cover all of Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Met Office said a yellow weather warning was in place for both counties beginning at 00:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The weather body said many parts of the warning area could expect accumulations of up to 2cm (0.8in) of snow.
It said higher parts of the counties, especially Dartmoor, Bodmin Moor and Exmoor, could experience up to 10cm (3.9in) of snow.
Forecasters warned some rural communities could become cut off, adding that cuts to power and phone services were possible.
They also warned spells of snow could cause travel delays, with some road users stranded, and the risk of slips and falls on ice.
National Highways said its gritters would be out on its road network and asked motorists to give them space.
The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a level three cold weather alert for the whole of England.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and heath protection at the agency, said people should check on vulnerable relatives and to heat homes to at least 18C (64.4F).
The weather warning is expected to be lifted at 09:00 on Thursday.
