Barn fire in South Milton: Firefighters rescue 300 sheep
Hundreds of sheep have been rescued from a barn fire in Devon.
Crews were called to the barn at South Milton, near Kingsbridge, at about 13:30 GMT on Monday, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters managed to move about 300 sheep from the burning barn to a nearby field.
One man was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering smoke inhalation. The fire service said the cause was being treated as accidental.
The fire damaged about half of the straw and bedding inside the barn.
