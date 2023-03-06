Ukrainian teenager dies after going missing in Dawlish
A teenager from Ukraine who went missing in Devon and sparked a search operation has died, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 14-year-old girl, who had been living in the Dawlish area, was found unconscious on Dawlish beach after the alarm was raised on Saturday evening.
She was airlifted to hospital but later died.
Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and her next of kin had been informed.
Officers said the Ukrainian Embassy and the Home Office had also been made aware of the death.
Det Insp Becky Davies, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish beach.
"She was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she later sadly died.
"This death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenage girl at this tragic time."
