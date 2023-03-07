Devon country estate to charge dog walkers £60 a year
- Published
A country estate is to charge dog walkers and other people £60 a year for access to the parkland.
Bridwell, near Uffculme in Devon, announced the move amid a "rise in living and operating costs".
Mike Pollard, open spaces parish councillor for Uffculme, said it was a "shame" and would deter some people.
Lord Ivar Mountbatten, owner of the 100-acre estate and a direct descendent of Queen Victoria, declined to comment any further on the charge.
He said on the estate's website: "The rise in living and operational costs in the past 12 months means our maintenance, management and operational obligations have spiralled far higher than the return of coffee, cake and community events can cover."
The £60-a-year Friends of Bridwell pass, starting "this spring", would come with perks such as discounts on food and drink in the cafe, to "help keep Bridwell open", he said.
"The reality is that we simply aren't in a position to continue as we are for much longer without making some strategic cost effective changes," he said.
He added that the pass was "well researched and fair" and "we understand these are difficult financial times for everyone".
Mr Pollard told BBC News: "It's a great shame because a lot of people use the park and they will be disappointed.
"In effect it is shutting it down to a lot of people because they cannot pay the money.
"But he is in an awkward position and it is private land."
Lord Ivar claims family links with many of the royal families of Europe, as well as the last Tsar of Russia Nicholas II.
"He is a direct descendent of Queen Victoria through his great-grandmother, Princess Victoria of Hesse who married Prince Louis of Battenberg," according to the estate's website.
"Lord Ivar is also directly descended from Catherine the Great of Russia and Alexander Pushkin, the famous Russian poet."