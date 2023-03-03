Grant for Exmoor saves crucial services 'for now'
The boss of Exmoor National Park said a £440,000 grant means its education centre and other services can remain open.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has announced a one-off grant for national parks.
In November, both Dartmoor and Exmoor national park authorities had told of their financial struggles.
But Sarah Bryan, chief executive at Exmoor, said the £440,000 would "save crucial services for now".
She added: "It gives us breathing space and means we don't have to rush to make more painful immediate decisions. It certainly takes the pressure off.
"We are enormously grateful for the money which will support opportunities for people to enjoy Exmoor, including at our Pinkery Outdoor Education Centre, through our events programme and our management of footpaths and bridleways."
She added: "We are obviously delighted that the government has recognised the challenges we face and has found this one-off support.
"We now need to look at the budget and what this means in terms of contingencies and reserves."
'Important role'
Exmoor National Park straddles north Devon and west Somerset.
Ms Bryan said she hoped the funding meant the Government recognised the "important role" national parks play for people, nature, rural economies and responding to the climate emergency.
Last year, Defra confirmed a three-year "flat-grant settlement" for the country's 10 national parks up to 2025/26 - meaning funding has been frozen.
At the time Ms Bryan warned it could lead to possible closures, including the residential centre in Minehead which hosts 2,000 young people every year.
In a letter sent to Ms Bryan from Defra, Trudy Harrison, Minister for Natural Environment and Land Use, said they recognised the park's "important role" and were providing the grant to "protect vital assets such as educational centres and ranger services".
