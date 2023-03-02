Teachers walk out in south west in dispute over pay
Teachers from across the south west of England are striking over an ongoing dispute over pay and funding.
Members of the National Education Union have walked out on Thursday calling for above-inflation pay rises and more government funding.
It follows national industrial action last month, after the union rejected a package offered by ministers.
The government said it was "hugely disappointing" the strike action was continuing.
Protests are taking place across the region including in Plymouth, Truro and Exeter.
Alex Moore, Plymouth District Secretary for the union, said: "Teachers don't expect to get rich.
"We do expect fair pay, we do expect a reasonable work-life balance and we do expect to be able to make a good, positive difference and make a real difference to the lives of children.
"Unfortunately that's not what we're feeling at the moment."