Plymouth hospital trust makes changes after failing to diagnose cancer
- Published
A hospital trust that failed to diagnose cancer leading to a patient's death says it has made changes after a letter from a coroner.
David Hulme, 49, died in 2021 after a missed diagnosis in Plymouth.
After the inquest, the coroner asked the trust to address its "significantly under-resourced" pathology department to prevent future deaths.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said it was now recruiting four extra consultant pathologists.
Mr Hulme's widow, Sarah, said: "David was my soulmate and to this day I'm still grieving for him and the life we had together.
"What makes it worse is knowing that if his cancer had been found and treated earlier, he may still be here. Sadly, there's nothing I can do to change that, no matter how much I wish I could.
"The only positive I can take from what's happened is that action is being taken to help stop other families from suffering like we have."
A root cause analysis investigation by the trust found it was a complex case, but that "the patient may have survived with earlier treatment".
As well as creating the four posts, the trust said it had taken "additional action" and was reviewing processes to improve the system and "further reduce the risk of harm" to patients.
Mr Hulme had a history of chest and respiratory symptoms that led to him having a lung removed at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, in June 2020.
The lung was tested, but cancer was not picked up.
When his symptoms continued to worsen, the case was referred to another trust, which suggested the samples taken were reviewed.
This revealed suspected lymphoma which was not diagnosed until February 2021, when Mr Hulme was back in hospital with worsening symptoms.
He died the following month.