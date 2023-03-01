Norman Scott role in Jeremy Thorpe BBC drama 'very unkind'
A man at the centre of the Jeremy Thorpe scandal has described the depiction of him in a TV drama as "very unkind" and a "caricature".
The three-part, 2018 BBC series A Very English Scandal explored Norman Scott's alleged affair with late former Liberal Party leader Mr Thorpe.
The North Devon MP was acquitted at a trial in 1979 of being involved in an alleged attempt to murder Mr Scott.
The series' writer, producers and actor Ben Whishaw have been asked to comment.
Speaking on a podcast, British Scandal: Jeremy Thorpe, Mr Scott, 83, who lives on Dartmoor in Devon, said he was "very cross" with his portrayal by Whishaw.
He said: "Ben was being a very good actor, he had met me, he knew me, and I hoped that he would be me...
"I think it was very - I can say it because it's what I believe - it was a black comedy. It was very unkind. But Ben played me very well."
Reflecting on scenes from the series, which starred Hugh Grant as Thorpe, he added: "But I did not walk down the stairs of the Old Bailey saying that I am gay and queer and all this sort of thing. Because it's just not me. I'm not that sort of person.
"I scuttled away after I had given my evidence and went back down to Devon. I wasn't there to do that. It was unkind, really. I was a caricature."
The series was based on the book of the same name by author and newspaper arts editor John Preston.
At the time of production, Mr Whishaw said he felt a "connection" to Mr Scott and wanted to "do him justice in his complexity and in his variety as a human being".
After entering Parliament in 1959 as a member of the Liberals, Mr Thorpe went on to head the party in the 1960s and 1970s.
Mr Scott claimed they had a relationship at a time when homosexuality was illegal - it was legalised between men in 1967 - and an attempt on his life was made on Exmoor in 1975.
Mr Thorpe denied the fling and was acquitted of conspiracy and incitement to murder Mr Scott.
But, following the case, aged 50 and having lost his seat in the Commons in 1979, he withdrew from public life.
He died from Parkinson's disease in 2014, aged 85.
