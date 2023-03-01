Boy in tent Max Woosey ends three-year charity challenge
- Published
A boy who has camped out in a tent for three years is ending his charity challenge and coming back inside.
Max Woosey, known as The Boy in the Tent, has raised more than £700,000 for North Devon Hospice.
Stephen Roberts, hospice chief executive, said: "Max has directly funded 15 nurses for a whole year."
Max, 13, announced he will hold a final celebratory camp-out festival on 1 April at Broomhill Estate in North Devon.
"Legendary movie memorabilia", including the bar of soap from Fight Club, will be on display along with axe-throwing and a party bus.
Max started sleeping in his garden on 29 March 2020, aged 10, after being inspired by a family friend who died of cancer.
Rick Abbott gave Max a tent, and told him to "go have an adventure".
Over the past three years, he has received a British Empire Medal as well as awards from Pride of Britain, Spirit of Adventure and the Bear Grylls Chief Scout Unsung Hero.A spokesperson for Broomhill Estate said it would be an "epic day to remember to celebrate Max's achievement".
Max's final fundraiser will host three music stages along with a "never-before-seen authentic movie memorabilia exhibition" featuring Brad Pitt's sword and shield from the film Troy and the original board from the Jumanji film.
There will also be a guest appearance from Welsh actor and stunt man Ian Whyte, of Game of Thrones and Star Wars fame.
Max said: "It was amazing that so many people got in touch from all over the UK wanting to mark my three-year anniversary of camping out, but I wanted to stay close to home and celebrate with friends and family nearby."Mr Roberts added: "This is a perfect way for Max to finish his fundraising challenge, which has been such an adventure and something he can look back on with so much pride.
"The funds he raised for North Devon Hospice in this time have made a real difference to the patients and families we support."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.