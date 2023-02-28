New Platinum Parkway link road opens in Plymouth
- Published
A new road bridge is opening in Plymouth, marking a major transport improvement scheme's "most significant milestone".
Plymouth City Council said it hoped the A3822 Forder Valley-Derriford link would cut journey times to key locations such as Derriford Hospital.
The route also had improved routes for cyclists and pedestrians, it added.
It has been named Platinum Parkway in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
A new road bridge connects the Forder Valley Road/Novorossiysk Road junction and William Prance Road, and provides a "much-needed alternative route" between the A38 and the north of the city, the council said.
It would also be part of a wider package of measures that were "key to unlocking growth in the north of Plymouth, where over 4,000 new homes are planned over the next 15 years", it added.
Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport, described it as a "vital new transport link".
He said: "It will provide a huge boost to Plymouth and the north of the city, not only helping to reduce traffic congestion at Manadon and improve commuting time, but also creating new avenues for economic, social and physical growth."