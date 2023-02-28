Torbay tennis courts' refurbishment starts after £500k granted
- Published
Tennis courts in three Devon towns are to have refurbishments with £500,000 worth of funding.
The work has begun in parks in Torquay, Paignton and Brixham and is being carried out by Torbay Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).
It would "ensure that quality facilities are available for the local community", Torbay Council said.
The project is part of a nationwide investment by the LTA and the government to "open up the sport".
The park venues being renovated are Abbey Park in Torquay, Oldway Mansion in Paignton and St Mary's Park, Brixham.
In addition to investment of £337,000 from the government and LTA Tennis Foundation, £167,000 was also being invested by Torbay Council, the council said.
The Torbay Council Sports Development Team was also to work with the LTA to deliver a range of activity across the park sites, it added.
This is due to include weekly organised free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience where equipment is provided.
Mike Morey, council infrastructure and culture cabinet member, said: "Providing high-quality sports facilities and resources across Torbay is an important element of our new Playing Pitch Strategy.
"The courts that are benefitting from this funding will enable us to encourage more people to take up playing tennis in their community, without needing to be a member of a private club."
Julie Porter, from the LTA, said the work would "mean that courts will be available for people to use for years to come".