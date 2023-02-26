Colyton church holds 24-hour vigil for Ukraine
- Published
A church in Devon is holding a 24-hour prayer vigil calling for peace in Ukraine.
The event at St Andrew's Church in Colyton began at 11:00 GMT on Sunday and is due to conclude on Monday afternoon.
The schedule is made up of periods of reflection, readings, mediations, songs and bell-ringing.
In a special tribute, schoolchildren have made paper doves that are hanging from the pillars of the church.
Father Steven Martin, from Holyford Mission Community, said people had been thinking about Ukrainians on the first anniversary of the war.
He said he hoped the vigil brought "comfort and strength" to the people of Ukraine.
"We have to give money, we have to aid, but it's never going to be enough - they've got to have our thoughts and prayers," he added.
A total of 2,136 Ukrainians have been sponsored to come and stay in Devon through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk