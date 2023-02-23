Devon County Council urged to stop cuts to disability services
- Published
Disabled people and their families have urged a council to reconsider "swingeing cuts" to adult social care services.
Devon County Council has proposed closing most learning day centres, a respite centre and three drop-in buildings.
The authority blamed financial reasons and a post-pandemic drop in demand.
It said no one would receive less care as the services would continue to be provided through other means.
'Unfair'
However, Valerie Heywood, who cares for her 37-year-old daughter Catherine in their Exeter home, said the cuts would put undue pressure on her.
She said her daughter was born with a rare neurological condition and needs "round the clock" care as she is unable to talk, walk or feed herself.
"They are swingeing cuts and they are unfair, they put a lot of strain on families and individuals like me," she said.
"What we have at the moment is brilliant and gives me a break."
Mencap, a charity supporting disabled people and their families and carers, said it was "very concerned" the county council may have approved a £30m savings target for adult social care prior to the end of the consultation period.
Exeter and District Mencap Society spokesman Bob Gaiger said: "It looks as if they have already decided what they are going to do and the consultation might well be a waste of time."
The authority denied anything had been decided.
Under its proposal, seven out of 10 disability day services would close, with only Abby Rise (Tavistock), The Nichols Centre (Exeter) and Rushbrook (Totnes) continuing.
It is proposed the remaining three centres would have their opening times reduced from five days a week to three.
Meanwhile, either the Pine Park respite centre in Honiton or New Treetops in Exeter would close, with additional beds added to whichever remains open.
'Financial difficulty'
The three remaining North Devon Link Centres would also be scrapped under the proposal. However, the council said that replacement drop-in services would still be provided.
It also said the private sector would continue to provide services.
James McInnes, the council's cabinet member for adult social care and health, said the authority needed to act because it was in "financial difficulty".
"We need to look at how we're delivering services to people who are eligible," he said.
"At the moment we have 17 people who are actually in disabled day centres… before the pandemic that was over 80."
The council is inviting public feedback on the proposals through its website and final plans will be voted on by county councillors.