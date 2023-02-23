RNLI volunteers climb Kilimanjaro in aid of Torbay Lifeboat Station
- Published
An RNLI volunteer who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a lifeboat station has described the experience as "awesome".
Simon James was one of eight volunteers who embarked on the challenge and set off from Torbay Lifeboat Station on 9 February.
The group reached the summit on Sunday and arrived back in Torbay on Wednesday.
They have raised nearly £80,000 through a series of challenges.
Mr James said it was "absolutely freezing" when they climbed Kilimanjaro.
"It was so, so cold," he said.
"Even with the gear we were wearing it was absolutely freezing.
"It was tough, but all the guys together, and help from the porters and support we had, we managed it. It was awesome."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.