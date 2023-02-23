About 90 jobs to be created at Devonport's Babcock
About 90 jobs will be created at Babcock in Devonport, Plymouth, following a contract secured by a Devon-based engineering company.
Supacat confirmed the Ministry of Defence has ordered 70 High Mobility Transporters (HMT) to be manufactured.
The project will be delivered between the company's manufacturing facilities at Dunkeswell near Honiton and Babcock's Devonport site in Plymouth.
The chief executive of Supacat said it was an "enormously important win".
The HMTs are known as the Jackal by the British Army, and were originally developed in the 1990s.
The leader of Plymouth City Council, Richard Bingley, said it was Devon's "first big international investment into our Freeport".
It comes after the city successfully bid for one of eight new freeports being created across England.
Councillor Bingley said: "This first big win serves to unlock the UK's most advanced Freeport and sets us up to realise a regional jobs bonanza that will benefit generations to come."
Tom Newman, chief executive of Babcock's Land Sector, said: "This order is fantastic news for both Babcock and the local community in Plymouth.
"As a world-class engineering partner, we are delighted to be taking a key role in the production of this new phase of the Jackal platform, a truly British designed and manufactured vehicle."
