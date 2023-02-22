Family tribute to woman killed in Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter
The family of a woman who was allegedly murdered in a park in Devon have paid tribute to the "kind, generous and beautiful lady".
Lorna England was a wife, mother, grandmother and sister who had an "energy and zest for life", they said.
The 74-year-old was killed in a suspected knife attack in Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter on Saturday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Cameron Davis, 30, from Exmouth, has been charged with her murder.
'Infectious energy'
Mrs England's family paid tribute to her in a statement released by police.
"Lorna was the kindest, most generous and beautiful loving lady. Her energy and zest for life was infectious.
"As a family, we are heartbroken by her death.
"No words can describe the loss and impact. She meant the world to us.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the support, kind words and sympathy we have received."
Family members added that they were asking for privacy.
