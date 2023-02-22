Attempted murder arrests after Bideford incident
Five people have been arrested after a man suffered a head injury in Bideford.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Pridham Place on Tuesday following reports of a man having been injured after a group of people entered a property.
A man with a head injury and a number of "suspects" had left the scene but were found in a search, the force said.
Insp Ewan Seear said they had increased police presence following the incident at 15:45 GMT.
He added: "Police would like to reassure the community that this incident poses no risk to anybody else. We are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident."
The injured man was found at an address in the town centre at about 17:55.
He was taken to hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening or life-changing.
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, police said.
One person has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Police said those arrested, who are all from the Bideford area, range in age from 32-59 and remain in police custody.
