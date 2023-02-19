Exeter: Man arrested after woman dies in Ludwell Valley Park attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman died following reports of an attack in a park.
The woman, in her 70s, was reportedly assaulted in Ludwell Valley Park, in Wonford, Exeter on Saturday, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers, called at about 16:00 GMT, said emergency services attended, but the local woman died at the scene.
A man in his 30s from the Exmouth area was arrested by armed police on Exeter High Street just after 21:30 GMT.
Police said they had "arrested a man in connection to a murder in Exeter".
They have not said what the man has been arrested for or whether the man remains in custody.
Supt Tom Holmes said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
"Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues," he said.
"A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place."
He urged anyone with information to come forward.
"It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, that you contact us immediately," he said.
"If you have yet to have spoken to us and have information that relates to this investigation, please call 999 quoting log number 600 18 February.
"Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the victim, and we will continue to do all we can to support them during this tragic time."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.