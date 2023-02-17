Devon D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family
A D-Day veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday.
On Saturday, John Tyler's family, including his two children, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, will join him for a celebration at the Pier House in Westward Ho!
The veteran lives independently at his own home in Northam, in north Devon.
Mr Tyler - originally from Hertfordshire - said he did not feel his age.
Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, he said: "Well, I don't feel 100, I'll be quite honest, apart from my legs are not like they used to be, I can't run a mile or I can't go skateboarding or anything like that now you know."
Custard creams and ginger nuts
Mr Tyler said he went through "quite a lot" of custard cream and ginger nut biscuits, but said he he did not think he had done anything "out of the ordinary" to live to 100 years old.
The D-Day veteran recalled his experience of serving in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.
Mr Tyler said he had been on one of the "smaller boats" which escorted the larger boats to Omaha beach on D-Day.
He said: "We went in quite close to put up smokescreens and had special equipment aboard to jam their radios so they couldn't pick us up going in."
Mr Tyler said the landings were "scary".
He said: "Everyone thought 'well is this their last trip' and that but we come out and through it alright. So after it was all over we turned around and we surveyed all the iron so that ships could get back up there."
Despite none of his close comrades being killed, Mr Tyler said he could remember "people being killed" and bodies "floating in the water".
He said marrying his late wife - who passed away almost 10 years ago - was the best thing had ever done.
The pair met on a blind date, and were married for nearly 70 years.
