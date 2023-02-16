Man, 66, dies after being hit by car in Barnstaple, Devon
A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by a car outside a bus station in Barnstaple, Devon.
Emergency services were called to Belle Meadow Road just after 23:00 GMT on Wednesday to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a Citroen Picasso.
Devon & Cornwall Police said the man was found with serious injuries and treated in an ambulance at the scene, but "sadly died".
The road was closed for about six hours while the force investigated.
The police have appealed for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward to help assist its inquiries.
