Large shire horse rescued from ditch in north Devon

The horse measured 19 hands tall (6ft 4in) to its withers - which is the bottom of its neck

Fire crews have pulled a large shire horse out of a ditch with the assistance of a local farmer and a vet.

The horse's owner called a vet to help, but further assistance was required to help the horse out.

Before arrival at the site in Ashwater, north Devon, the horse was sedated slightly, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service said.

Following the rescue, the horse was left in the care of its owner.

Fire crews received the call for assistance at around 09:13 GMT on Wednesday

Crews from Barnstaple and Holsworthy attended, and requested a telehandler from the specialist rescue team to help.

Fire crews worked alongside a local farmer with his digger to remove some of the ditch wall, in order to gain better access to the horse.

Once the telehandler team arrived, crews used the specialist rescue equipment to safely remove the 19 hands high (6ft 4in) shire horse, named Ben.

