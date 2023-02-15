Plymouth house fire being treated as arson, police say
- Published
Police are treating a house fire in Plymouth as suspected arson.
The fire happened on Bernice Close, in the Lipson area of the city, on 2 February at about 16:15 GMT, leaving the house badly damaged.
Its sole occupant managed to escape, but was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.
Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have seen other people at or near the house shortly before the fire broke out.
