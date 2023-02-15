South West Water plan predicts long-term pressure on water supplies

HosepipePA Media
South West Water is inviting public feedback on a plan outlining how it will manage water supplies

Water supplies in the South West will become increasingly stretched over the next 25 years, a water company has said.

South West Water (SWW) predicted "competing priorities" and increased risk of drought would put strain on the network in a draft of its Water Resource Management Plan.

The company is inviting public feedback on the plan, which sets out how it will manage supplies.

The consultation closes on 9 May.

SWW said the plan contained a number of proposals to increase the recycling of water, nurture rivers and reservoirs and protect the environment.

In a section analysing the impact of the 2022 drought, the company proposed a number of ways to secure water supplies, including further desalination, additional permits and potential recovery of mines water.

A hosepipe ban in Cornwall and parts of Devon has been in force since August 2022.

The report said long-term population forecasts were "being realised right now" and visitor numbers were also expected to rise, further increasing water demand.

SWW chief executive Susan Davy said: "From this, one thing is clear - whether you are a household or business customer, a farmer, or a water company - water resources will become stretched with competing priorities."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.