South West Water plan predicts long-term pressure on water supplies
- Published
Water supplies in the South West will become increasingly stretched over the next 25 years, a water company has said.
South West Water (SWW) predicted "competing priorities" and increased risk of drought would put strain on the network in a draft of its Water Resource Management Plan.
The company is inviting public feedback on the plan, which sets out how it will manage supplies.
The consultation closes on 9 May.
SWW said the plan contained a number of proposals to increase the recycling of water, nurture rivers and reservoirs and protect the environment.
In a section analysing the impact of the 2022 drought, the company proposed a number of ways to secure water supplies, including further desalination, additional permits and potential recovery of mines water.
A hosepipe ban in Cornwall and parts of Devon has been in force since August 2022.
The report said long-term population forecasts were "being realised right now" and visitor numbers were also expected to rise, further increasing water demand.
SWW chief executive Susan Davy said: "From this, one thing is clear - whether you are a household or business customer, a farmer, or a water company - water resources will become stretched with competing priorities."