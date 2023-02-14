Valentine's Day: Olly Murs fans get free tickets giveaway
- Published
Plymouth Pavilions has given away 10 pairs of free tickets to see Olly Murs perform in August.
Throughout the day, fans were directed via Instagram to locations around the city where two tickets would be waiting for the first to arrive.
Fans rushed to locations such as the sundial in the city centre and The Hoe for their chance to win.
Murs will end his Marry Me tour in Plymouth - his fiancée Amelia Tank's hometown - on 28 August.
Chloe Symons, who works for St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, was the first person to win tickets.
She said when she figured out the clues, she made a "beeline" to the Barbican Theatre - where two free tickets awaited.
Ms Symons said: "It was a really lovely experience, and it was a lot of fun, and yeah, I'm really really grateful."
Jane Powlesland, from Newton Abbot, was one of the 10 winners.
She said she and her fiancé had travelled to Plymouth for Valentine's Day and to try to win a pair of the tickets.
She said: "I feel incredible right now.
"I recently got engaged, so yeah, it's topped up my year to plan the wedding and yeah, so it's great stuff.
"We came down from Newton Abbot because we bought our first home in Newton Abbot. I'm originally from Plymouth."
Ms Powlesland said she and her fiancé were heading out for a Valentine's Day meal and to celebrate winning the tickets.
