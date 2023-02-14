Kayakers rescued off South Devon coast
- Published
Two men have been rescued from the water off the South Devon coast.
Salcombe RNLI said they were alerted to two men in kayaks in distress at about 10:30 GMT off the coast of Burgh Island.
Coastguard rescue teams from Bigbury and Hope Cove and the RNLI were sent to the scene to conduct a search.
Both men were recovered from the water and passed into the care of South Western Ambulance Service.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.