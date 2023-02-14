Plymouth GP group out of special measures and rated good
- Published
A Plymouth GP group has been rated good by inspectors after an inadequate rating with a warning notice following an inspection in 2021.
The Mayflower Medical Group, which has five surgeries in Plymouth, said it was "delighted" with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) findings.
The latest inspection in December found improvements had been made and it had left special measures.
It was taken over by the Livewell Primary Care Group in April 2022.
The CQC rated it good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive to people's needs and well-led.
Mayflower managing director, Mandy Seymour, said: "I am delighted to see the improvements we have made at Mayflower recognised as good by the CQC inspectors.
"This is an outstanding turnaround and a testament to all the staff at Mayflower who have worked so hard for this.
"We have addressed the issues that were previously highlighted and are providing a much safer service for patients."
