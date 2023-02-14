Okehampton driver seriously injured in car and van collision
- Published
A woman was seriously injured after a car and van collided in Devon, police have said.
A Nissan Pixo and Ford Transit collided on the B3215 close to Beacon Cross, near Okehampton, at about 09:20 GMT on Monday.
The woman, 38, from Okehampton, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The van driver had minor injuries said police who have appealed for witnesses to the crash and dashcam footage.
