Torbay Council's first temporary house for homeless ready to live in
- Published
The first home bought by Torbay Council in a bid to help meet the needs of homeless families is ready to move into.
The three-bedroom house, in Paignton, is one of 37 to assist people who find themselves homeless and are in urgent need of temporary accommodation.
The council has borrowed £10m to fund the purchase and renovation costs.
Torbay Council said it currently has about 180 households in temporary accommodation.
The new homes are expected to help more than 600 people a year, the council said.
The council said rental income would be used to pay the loan repayment costs, management and repairs.
So far, 23 homes are in the process of being acquired or have been purchased.
Because the homes are a temporary solution, they will provide "many" people with initial shelter while they seek homes of their own, Torbay Council said.
The council is working with Phi Capital Investments, which will source and acquire the properties on behalf of the council and refurbish them to meet Decent Homes and sustainable energy standards.
'More stability'
Councillor Steve Darling, leader of Torbay Council, said: "We're all too aware that many households struggle to find decent homes and end up staying in bed and breakfast and other holiday-based accommodation for far too long.
"This is not sustainable in the long-term. Not only is it costly for the council, it is not fair for families to be living somewhere that doesn't have adequate access to cooking and laundry facilities."
Councillor Darren Cowell, deputy leader of the council, said: "Working with Phi has allowed us to purchase our own supply of temporary accommodation, which will mean more stability for people.
"I'd like to thank Phi for working hard to get this home renovated and habitable.
"Phi will be employing the services of local tradespeople and suppliers, which will provide a boost to Torbay's economy."
Omar Al-Hasso, Managing Director at Phi Capital, said: "Safe, clean affordable housing is the cornerstone to helping families get their lives back on track.
"We are looking forward to the first residents moving in next week, and a steady stream of 36 more homes being handed over soon after."
