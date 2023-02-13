Main road out of Plymouth closed until end of week
A main road out of Plymouth will be closed until the end of the week after a water main burst.
The A386 Tavistock Road was closed from Manadon Roundabout heading outbound to Boniface Lane on Saturday.
South West Water (SWW) said the burst had been fixed and the road would fully reopen "by the end of the week".
It said the closure was to "reinstate the road" and "ensure the safety of our workers and road users".
Traffic has been diverted and SWW thanked local residents "for their patience".
