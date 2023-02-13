North Tawton: Murder investigation launched after woman found dead

A woman in her 60s was found dead by police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in west Devon.

Officers were called to an address near North Tawton shortly after 12:30 GMT on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A woman in her 60s was found dead at the scene. A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody.

Det Chief Insp James Dowler said detectives were not looking for anyone else.

"Our investigation is in the very early stages and there are a number of enquiries still ongoing. As such, a scene guard remains in place at this time," he said.

"We can reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

"I would ask the public not to speculate about this incident or the circumstances on social media."

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact police.

