Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Paignton
A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Paignton.
The crash happened on Goodrington Road at about 18:20 GMT on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said a woman in her 60s from the Torbay area, who was driving a grey Land Rover Freelander, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger travelling in the vehicle was uninjured.
The road was closed for eight hours to allow for a crash investigation.
Officers appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
