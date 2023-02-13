Eight arrested in Exeter during anti-violence operation
Police have arrested eight people during an operation targeting predatory behaviour in a city centre.
Four people were arrested in Exeter on Friday and another four were arrested on Saturday night, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
It followed police patrols of areas known for anti-social behaviour and violence as part of a national operation called Project Vigilant.
The scheme aims to tackle violence against women and girls.
Police said the eight arrested in Exeter were suspected of committing a range of offences, including drink-driving, drunk and disorderly behaviour, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage, harassment and assault.
The operation involved both uniformed and plain clothes police officers patrolling clubs and bars and nightspots such as Gandy Street and Queen's Street.
'Reassure and safeguard'
Chief Supt Dan Evans, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the aim was to "reassure and safeguard" women and girls.
"We hope that our presence assists in making people safer and serves as a warning to potential predators that intimidation will not be tolerated," he said.
"Exeter remains a safe place to live and visit and it is my priority to root out any violence and intimidation."
The police operation adds to the Exeter Safe Space initiative, which also aims to provide reassurance to people on a night out in the city.
It was set up after a survey found most women did not feel safe in Exeter city centre at night.