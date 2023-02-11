Burst water main closes A386 in Plymouth

Road works
South West Water are working to repair the road following a burst water main

A burst water main in Plymouth has caused travel disruption on the A386 Tavistock Road.

The road has been closed from Manadon Roundabout heading outbound to Boniface Lane.

Plymouth Highways confirmed South West Water would be working on the affected area, and expected the road to remain closed until Monday.

The footpath has been closed to the public after the road surface was broken by the force of the water.

The road has been closed between the Parkway and Morshead Road heading to the Derriford Roundabout

