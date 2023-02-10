Man charged after woman found injured in Keyham

A woman suffered serious head injuries in Keyham

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in Plymouth.

Officers found the woman with serious head injuries at a property on North Down Crescent, in Keyham, at about 17:30 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Thomas Hodge, of Park Avenue, Devonport, was charged with attempted murder.

The 46-year-old is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later.

