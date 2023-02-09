Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Keyham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reports of a disturbance at an address in Plymouth, police have said.
The incident happened on North Down Crescent in Keyham, at about 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers arrived to find a woman in her 50s with serious head injuries.
She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Derriford Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
Officers said a 46-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody awaiting questioning.
Investigating Officer Det Insp Michelle Dunn said: "I would like to reassure the local community of Keyham that whilst this is a nasty incident, it is an isolated matter and we currently have one suspect in custody.
"A scene guard remains in place and people can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area to help offer visible reassurance to the community.
"Our enquiries continue into this matter and we thank the public for their assistance."
