Second homes council tax in north Devon could double
- Published
Second homeowners in North Devon may need to pay double council tax after one year of their property being empty.
Council tax in general for the district is to increase by three per cent.
People with second homes previously had to pay the premium after a property was unoccupied for two years.
The halving of that timeframe was proposed at a strategy and resources committee meeting on Monday. If approved, the change will come into effect from April next year.
Council officers said the increase would bring an income of £4.2m, 10 per cent of which would it could keep. The rest going to police and fire services as well, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Cllr John Patrinos whose ward is Lynton and Lynmouth, said it was "about time" second homeowners started paying sooner, with Cllr Netti Pearson, councillor for Ilfracombe West, adding that the move was "well overdue."
The council proposed an overall increase in council tax of just under three per cent.
Cllr David Worden, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said North Devon's government grants had been cut in the last 10 years, so he saw no alternative.
He said: "We're going to be in a dreadful situation in a couple of years' time if we don't put it up by the amount that's being recommended."
